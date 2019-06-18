Call to make vitamin ‘A’ Plus campaign successful

NARSINGDI, June 18, 2019 (BSS) – To make vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign(1st

round) on June 22 successful, Civil Surgeon office Narsingdi in association

with National Nutrition Service organized a orientation workshop for local

journalists at its office conference room here today.

Dr Monni Das, of Civil Surgeon office in her power presentation, revealed

that each of the 36,239 children aged from 5 months to 11 months will be

administered a blue-coloured capsule, while red-coloured capsules will be

administered to 3,21,007 children aged between 12 to 59 months.

She also disclosed that a total of 1,739 centers have been set up in the

district for making the vitamin A plus campaign a success.

Various aspects of the vitamin A plus campaign were discussed in the

workshop, with Dr Mohammad HalelUddin Civil Surgeon of Narsingdi in the

chair.

Civil Surgeon Haleluddin said Vitamin A is one of the most important

micronutrients for child survival and growth. He said the National Vitamin A

plus campaign will be observed across the country to prevent childhood

blindness, reduce child mortality and strengthening their immunity.

He urged both the print and electronic media to disseminate all necessary

information among people.

About 40 journalists from print and electronic media took part in the

workshop.

Upazila Health and Family planning officer Sadar, DR Md Ibrahim Titon,

former president of Narsingdi press club Morshed Shariar and officials, among

others, were present at the workshop.