BNP hatching conspiracy to create anarchy in country: Nasim

SIRAJGANJ, June 18, 2019 (BSS)- Awami League (AL) presidium member and central 14-party spokesman Mohammed Nasim today said BNP is currently inactive from all of their activities as it is hatching conspiracy to create anarchy in the country.

“BNP remains silent as it is trying to plot conspiracy to create unstable situation as well as anarchy in the country,” he said.

The AL leader came up with these remarks while addressing a meeting with his party leaders and activists at AL office of Kazipur Upazila of the district this afternoon.

He urged all the leaders of AL and its associate bodies to work as a team under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that BNP could not do anything to this country.

The meeting was attended, among others, by party’s upazila unit general secretary and upazila chairman Khalilur Rahman Sirajhi, former upazila chairman Mozammel Haque Bakul and municipal mayor Haji Nizam-Uddin with Upazila AL president Shawkat Hossain in the chair.