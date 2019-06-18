Elevated Expressway to be partially ready by January 2020: Quader

DHAKA, June 18, 2019 (BSS)-The first phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway

the project covering Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) to Banani

rail crossing will be completed by January, 2020, said Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The second and third phase of the 19.73 kilometers expressway from Banani

rail crossing to Moghbazar rail crossing and from Moghbazar rail crossing to

Kutubkhali on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway will be completed by March, 2022,

Quader told journalists while visiting the site of the public-private

partnership project (PPP) in Kawla, adjacent to HSIA, this afternoon.

Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, said a total

of 1333 piles, 302 pile-caps, 83 cross-beams, 187 columns have been

completed. Construction of 128 more columns has been completed partially, he

added.

Bangladesh Bridges Authority chief engineer Kazi Md Ferdous and Dhaka

Elevated Expressway PPP project director A H M Shakhawat Akhter were present,

among others, during the visit.

The 19.73-kilometer Dhaka Elevated Expressway project is being

implemented at a cost of Taka 8,940.18 crore. It will start from Shahjalal

airport and end at Kutubkhali via Kuril-Banani-Mohakhali-Tejgaon-Moghbazar-

Kamalapur-Sayedabad-Jatrabari.