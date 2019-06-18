Writer Rashid Haidar’s wife Anisa Haidar passes away

DHAKA, June 18, 2019 (BSS) – Anisa Haidar, wife of Ekushey Padak-winning

writer and litterateur Rashid Haidar, died of old-age complications at a

hospital in the capital this morning.

“Anisa Haidar breathed her last around 11 am at the Holy Family Red

Crescent Hospital here at the age of 77,” family sources told BSS.

She left behind her husband, two daughters and grandchildren as well as

a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

Anisa Haidar’s one of the daughters Shaonti Haidar is an associate

professor of Dhaka University’s Mass Communication and Journalism Department.

She will be buried at Azimpur Graveyard in the capital after a namaz-e-

janaza at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Asr prayers today, the

sources said.