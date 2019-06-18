Probe report in Mawlana Faruki murder case on July 28

DHAKA, June 18, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set July 28 to submit
probe report in the case lodged over murder of Islamic scholar and TV
personality Mawlana Nurul Islam Faruki.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Devbrata Biswas set the date as
investigation agency CID failed to submit the report today.
Faruki was brutally murdered at his 174 East Razabazar home in the
capital on August 27, 2014.
His son Foysal Faruki lodged the case against eight to ten unidentified
miscreants with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.