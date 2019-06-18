Probe report in Mawlana Faruki murder case on July 28

DHAKA, June 18, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set July 28 to submit

probe report in the case lodged over murder of Islamic scholar and TV

personality Mawlana Nurul Islam Faruki.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Devbrata Biswas set the date as

investigation agency CID failed to submit the report today.

Faruki was brutally murdered at his 174 East Razabazar home in the

capital on August 27, 2014.

His son Foysal Faruki lodged the case against eight to ten unidentified

miscreants with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.