Bilateral relationship between Bangladesh, India passing through golden era: Riva

CHATTOGRAM, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Riva Ganguly Das today said the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and

India was passing through a golden era due to heartfelt statesmanship of the

Prime Ministers of the two friendly countries.

The Indian envoy’s comment came when she was exchanging views with the

leaders of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at the

World Trade Centre.

The High Commissioner said there were many industries of India in

Bangladesh

which was contributing significantly to economic growth of Bangladesh.

Riva also praised the gradual rise in GDP growth of Bangladesh citing that

there are exclusive Indian economic zones in Mongla and Mirersharai.

Terming the legacy of Chattogram as the oldest, she said, language, culture

and person-to-person communication was strengthening the relations between

the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamber President Mahbubul Alam urged the Indian

envoy for significant reduction in the trade and commerce gap

between India and Bangladesh, and stressed the need for increasing

connectivity of roads, waterway and railway

with Seven Sister States of India.

The Chamber President said communication system had to be developed as

Chattogram port was a key factor of Bangladesh economy which handles 98

percent of containers.

The other chamber leaders and business entrepreneurs drew the attention of

the Indian High Commissioner on non-tariff barriers, transit cargo movement

and reduction of cost of doing business, investment in skilled human

resources, health sector and other matters.

Assistant high commissioner of India in Chattogram Aninda Banerjee ,

Managing Editor of the Daily Purbokone Jashimuddin Chowdhury, Editor of the

Daily Suprobhat Rushu Mahmud, Commissioner of Chattogram House M Fakhrul

Alam, Honourary Consul General of Japan in Bangladesh Nurul Islam and eminent

businessman Ali Hossain Akbar Ali, among others, were present on the

occasion.