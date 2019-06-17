Bilateral relationship between Bangladesh, India passing through golden era: Riva

CHATTOGRAM, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Riva Ganguly Das today said the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and
India was passing through a golden era due to heartfelt statesmanship of the
Prime Ministers of the two friendly countries.
The Indian envoy’s comment came when she was exchanging views with the
leaders of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at the
World Trade Centre.
The High Commissioner said there were many industries of India in
Bangladesh
which was contributing significantly to economic growth of Bangladesh.
Riva also praised the gradual rise in GDP growth of Bangladesh citing that
there are exclusive Indian economic zones in Mongla and Mirersharai.
Terming the legacy of Chattogram as the oldest, she said, language, culture
and person-to-person communication was strengthening the relations between
the two countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Chamber President Mahbubul Alam urged the Indian
envoy for significant reduction in the trade and commerce gap
between India and Bangladesh, and stressed the need for increasing
connectivity of roads, waterway and railway
with Seven Sister States of India.
The Chamber President said communication system had to be developed as
Chattogram port was a key factor of Bangladesh economy which handles 98
percent of containers.
The other chamber leaders and business entrepreneurs drew the attention of
the Indian High Commissioner on non-tariff barriers, transit cargo movement
and reduction of cost of doing business, investment in skilled human
resources, health sector and other matters.
Assistant high commissioner of India in Chattogram Aninda Banerjee ,
Managing Editor of the Daily Purbokone Jashimuddin Chowdhury, Editor of the
Daily Suprobhat Rushu Mahmud, Commissioner of Chattogram House M Fakhrul
Alam, Honourary Consul General of Japan in Bangladesh Nurul Islam and eminent
businessman Ali Hossain Akbar Ali, among others, were present on the
occasion.