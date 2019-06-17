Salman for action plans to achieve economic dev

DHAKA, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman Fazlur Rahman today underscored the need for taking action plans to remove the barriers on way to the country’s economic development.

“We will remove all barriers on way to the economic development. We will have to identify the barriers of investment and take action plans accordingly,” he said while speaking at a meeting on “Business Simplification Index or Ease of Doing Business” at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) headquarters in the city, said a press release.

During the meeting, BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi Aminul Islam outlined the prevailing situation of the ease of doing business and progress in this regard.

Aminul Islam said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was increased by around 68 percent in 2018 dubbed as a big achievement of the country.

“We will have to go a long way. So, we will have to remove all obstacles for attracting more investment,” he added.

Among others, senior officials of BIDA were present at the meeting.