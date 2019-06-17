Collective efforts stressed to ensure safe food

RAJSHAHI, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a meeting laid emphasis on

concerted efforts among all government and non-government organizations for

ensuring food safety and hygiene.

All sorts of unhygienic and unsafe foods are injurious to public health,

they made the observation at the meeting on “Food hygiene and food safety”.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Japan International Cooperation Agency

(JICA) jointly organized the meeting at the mayor’s city bhaban office here

today.

Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and its Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anjuman

Ara Begum addressed the meeting on behalf of the city corporation while

Adviser Ali Imam Majumder and its technical expert Kanako Tanigaki,

Consultants Atsumi Koyema and Mana Ishigaki and Junior Consultant Washek

Billah took part in the meeting on behalf of JICA.

Liton said fight against food adulteration has intensified after the

government established Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) on February 2,

2015.

He stressed the need for creating mass awareness among all levels of

people to check food adulteration.