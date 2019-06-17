Information ministry signs APA with its 12 organizations

DHAKA, June 17, 2019 (BSS) -The Information Ministry today signed ‘Annual

Performance Agreement (APA)’ for 2019-20 fiscal with 12 subordinate offices

and organizations under its purview to inspire them to deliver “result

oriented” activities at a ceremony at its conference room at Bangladesh

Secretariat.

Information minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and state minister for information Dr

Murad Hasan witnessed the ceremony when information secretary Abdul Malek and

heads of the 12 organizations signed the APAs.

Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)

signed the APA first on behalf of the national news agency to be followed by

chiefs of other organizations related to the ministry.

The organizations are Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Film and

Television Institute, Bangladesh Betar, Press Information Department (PID),

National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMCO), Bangladesh Film Development

Corporation (BFDC), Department of Films and Publications, Department of Mass

Communication, Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB), Bangladesh Film Censor

Boar, Bangladesh Film Archive and Bangladesh Press Council.

Mahmud expected the APAs to ensure the organizations accountability and

bring dynamism in their work and urged them chalk up appropriate work plans.

“The APA helps bring dynamism in the activities of the organizations

related to the ministry,” he said.

Hasan said the Information Ministry mainly plays regulatory role while the

activities of the organisaitons have a major impact on the government as well

as the entire country.