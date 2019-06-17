Probe report on Biman pilot’s travel without passport submitted

DHAKA, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – The probe report on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot travelling to Qatar without passport was submitted to the cabinet division on Sunday.

“We received the probe report yesterday,” Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said today while replying to a question at a press briefing in the Secretariat after the cabinet meeting in the PMO.

“The report is yet to be opened formally,” he said.

“To the best of my knowledge,” he said, “it has suggested five to seven recommendations which are mainly generic such as if any passenger or crew member wants to cross immigration he or she has to go through immigration procedure.”

The government on June 7 formed a four-member inter-ministerial committee to probe the Biman pilot’s travelling to Qatar without passport and negligence of immigration authority at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in this regard.

Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division Mosammat Nasima Begum was convener of the committee, while Joint Secretary (Political-1) of Public Security Division of Home Ministry Md Jahangir Alam member-secretary.

On June 5, Biman’s pilot Captain Fazal Mahmud Chowdhury was detained by the immigration authority at Doha Hamad International Airport in Qatar for travelling to Doha without passport.