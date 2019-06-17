Archery team to be accorded reception tomorrow

DHAKA, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Archery Federation has decided to accord a warm reception to Bangladesh archery team tomorrow (Tuesday) at Sheikh Russell Roller Skating Complex at 12 pm.

The archery team will return home tomorrow (Tuesday) morning from the Netherlands after participating in the World Archery Championship and the team is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8.40 am.

Bangladesh’s best archer Ruman Sana, after earning the right to participate in Tokyo Olympics directly, ended his Hyundai World Archery Championships campaign on a high when he beat Mauro Nespoli of Italy.

Ruman in his bronze medal match produce an astonishing performance to take a 4-0 set points lead after winning the first two sets by 28-27 and 29-27 points. Nepsoli tried to stage a comeback as he tied the third set by 29-29 points.

With Ruman needing only one set point in remaining two sets, the lad from Khulna once again scored 29 against Mauro’s 27 to win the match by 7-1 set points.

Ruman, who had previously captured two gold medals on foreign soil in the First Asian Archery Grand Prix in 2014 and International Archery tournament in Kyrgyzstan in 2017. He however eclipsed those performances with a bronze medal win yesterday as he had to compete against 200 archers from 92 nations including top archery nations like South Korea, Netherlands, USA, China, Chinese Taipei and India.

Ruman participated in two finals this year in ISSF Islamic Solidarity Archery Championships in Dhaka and Asia Cup (Stage-1) but he had to remain happy with silver medals.

His achievements were when he grabbed two more silver medals in 2nd ISSF International Solidarity Archery Championships in 2018 and 3rd South Asian Archery Championship in 2018 held in Bangladesh.