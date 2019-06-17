Mild heat wave likely to continue: Met Office

DHAKA, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
today said that a mild heat wave is sweeping over some places in the country
and it may continue in the next 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow.
“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of
Tangail, Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna and Naogaon and it may continue”, said a
met office bulletin issued here this morning.
“The day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country
because of the heat wave”, it added.
Also, the met office predicted rain saying, “Light to moderate
rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur
at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and
at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka and Barishal divisions”.
The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius at
Jashore in Khulna division and today’s minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees
Celsius at Dinajpur in Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 06:48pm today and rises at 05:11am tomorrow in the
capital.