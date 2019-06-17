Mild heat wave likely to continue: Met Office

DHAKA, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today said that a mild heat wave is sweeping over some places in the country

and it may continue in the next 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of

Tangail, Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna and Naogaon and it may continue”, said a

met office bulletin issued here this morning.

“The day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country

because of the heat wave”, it added.

Also, the met office predicted rain saying, “Light to moderate

rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur

at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and

at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka and Barishal divisions”.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius at

Jashore in Khulna division and today’s minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees

Celsius at Dinajpur in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 06:48pm today and rises at 05:11am tomorrow in the

capital.