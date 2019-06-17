Prevention of child marriage for attaining SDGs stressed

RANGPUR, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Prevention of child marriage has become

crucial to flourish latent talents and leadership of girl children to make

them worthy citizens with equal rights for attaining the sustainable

development goals (SDGs).

Government officials and women rights activists expressed the view at a

meeting of the District Child Marriage Prevention Committee (DCMPC) held at

conference room of the Deputy Commissioner here on Sunday afternoon.

The district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly

organised the meeting with assistance of RDRS Bangladesh and Plan

International Bangladesh for the DCMPC members.

Deputy Commissioner and President of the DCMPC Enamul Habib presided over

the event moderated by Member-secretary of the committee and Deputy Director

of the Department of Women Affairs Mrs. Roksana Parveen.

Member of DCMPC and Senior Manager (Women Rights Unit) of RDRS Bangladesh

Mezbahun Nahar discussed negative impacts of child marriage that shatters

life of girl children hindering their education on way to become worthy

citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Sadar Upazila

Nirbahi Office Sadiya Ishraat Sumi and Chairman of Rangpur District unit of

Jatiya Mohila Sangstha Rosy Rahman, among others, took part in the open

discussion.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the DCMPC members to play leading role in

preventing child marriage to build a better society free from all sorts of

violence against women and gender discrimination on way to achieve the SDGs

by 2030.

Rosy Rahman said early marriage leads adolescents to catastrophic lives

destroying their mental and physical health and future side by side with

causing neonatal and maternal deaths in rural areas.

She stressed on creating awareness among parents and strict implementation

of the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 to eradicate the social curse that

has engulfed backward rural people.

Roksana Parveen suggested for involving adolescents, youths, government

and NGO officials, public representatives, religious leaders and marriage

registrars for proper implementation of the Act.

He suggested all concerned for preventing child marriage through checking

smart national identity cards and birth registration documents before

registering a marriage to free the society from the menace.