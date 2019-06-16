Ctg Journos demand immediate announcement of 9th Wage Board Award

CHATTOGRAM, June 16, 2019 (BSS)-Journalists of Chattogram held a protest
rally to press home their five points charter of demand including immediate
implementation of the ninth Wage Board Award for the media persons.
Rejecting the statement of Newspaper Owners of Bangladesh (NOAB) Journalist
leaders also threatened to go for tougher agitation programmes including work
abstention across the country.
They came up with the warning during an agitation programme in front of
Chattogram Press Club this afternoon.
The programme was organised by Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) with
its president Nazim Uddin Shyamol in the chair and addressed, among others,
by vice president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists’ (BFUJ) Reaz
Haider Chowdhury, Chattogram Press Club (CPC) President Ali Abbas, its
General Secretary (GS) Chowdhury Farid, former BFUJ vice president Shahidul
Alam, CUJ leaders
Mostaq Ahmed, Ashif Siraj, Abu Taher Mohammad, Mohammad Ali, Hasan
Ferdouse, Ratan Kanti Devasis, Shabur Shuvo, M Shamsul Islam, Iftakharul
Islam.
The CUJ will also hold a protest rally in all its units from June 17 to
June 21 and submit memorandum to the Information Minister on June 22.
The five points charters of demand includes implementation of 9th Wage
Board Award, declaration of holidays for journalists and employees on all
public holidays, formation of monitoring cell for development of Film and
Publication(DFP) and income tax statement for the owners of news paper and
news agencies.