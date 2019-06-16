Ctg Journos demand immediate announcement of 9th Wage Board Award

CHATTOGRAM, June 16, 2019 (BSS)-Journalists of Chattogram held a protest

rally to press home their five points charter of demand including immediate

implementation of the ninth Wage Board Award for the media persons.

Rejecting the statement of Newspaper Owners of Bangladesh (NOAB) Journalist

leaders also threatened to go for tougher agitation programmes including work

abstention across the country.

They came up with the warning during an agitation programme in front of

Chattogram Press Club this afternoon.

The programme was organised by Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) with

its president Nazim Uddin Shyamol in the chair and addressed, among others,

by vice president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists’ (BFUJ) Reaz

Haider Chowdhury, Chattogram Press Club (CPC) President Ali Abbas, its

General Secretary (GS) Chowdhury Farid, former BFUJ vice president Shahidul

Alam, CUJ leaders

Mostaq Ahmed, Ashif Siraj, Abu Taher Mohammad, Mohammad Ali, Hasan

Ferdouse, Ratan Kanti Devasis, Shabur Shuvo, M Shamsul Islam, Iftakharul

Islam.

The CUJ will also hold a protest rally in all its units from June 17 to

June 21 and submit memorandum to the Information Minister on June 22.

The five points charters of demand includes implementation of 9th Wage

Board Award, declaration of holidays for journalists and employees on all

public holidays, formation of monitoring cell for development of Film and

Publication(DFP) and income tax statement for the owners of news paper and

news agencies.