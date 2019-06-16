Stocks witness fall on large-cap securities

DHAKA, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – Stocks today closed the session of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were financial institutions, food and allied and insurance. A total of 159 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 43.47 points down at 5,430.84. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 8.65 points down at 1,235.41 and with 13.64 points down at 1,905.09.

The daily trade fell to 15.13 crore shares from Thursday’s 17.58 crore shares and the day’s trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 534.31 crore from Taka 572.50 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 349 securities, prices of 98 securities closed higher against 201 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Northern Insurance, Global Insurance, Sonali Ansh, BD Auto Cars and RN Spinning.

The major losing companies were Bay Leasing, SEMLFBSLGF, VAMLBDMF1, Emerald Oil and Pragati Life.

JMISMDL topped the turnover list followed by UPGDCL, EHL, BBS Cables and New Line.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 140 points down at 16,624.44.

At CSE, 268 issues were traded. Of those, 73 closed higher and 170 closed lower when 1.09 crore shares worth Taka 29.26 crore changed hands.