Tamim confident of hitting back in form

DHAKA, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – Tamim Iqbal’s patchy form remains a cause of concern for Bangladesh but the opener is determined to come all guns blazing against West Indies on Monday at the Taunton.

In the three completed matches that Bangladesh have played so far, Tamim had scores of 16, 24 and 19 against South Africa, New Zealand and England respectively – showing that he is getting himself off to a start, but not capitalizing on that.

In his last three innings, Tamim spent much time in the crease, playing 29 deliveries against England and South Africa and 38 balls against the Kiwis but got dismissed afterwards, playing loose shots. Against South Africa he however got out with a good delivery from fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo.

Tamim generally makes handy scores when he gets set at the middle but on the last three occasions he missed the opportunity to score big, which also kept him worried.

“In the last three matches I started to play what was required in the first five to seven overs but somehow when everything was under control, I gave away my wickets and that was disappointing because usually it does not happen,” said Tamim.

”I am hopeful if I can get a good start I will be able to do well,” he said adding that he is looking forward to make his maiden appearance in Taunton count.

Taunton is considered as batting paradise and Tamim is looking forward to make the most use of it.

”I am capable of doing it (scoring big runs). I have never played here before. But I have heard that it’s a paradise for the batsmen,” he said.

”Now they are making the wicket a bit different, different from what we generally see here. If you see the match of Australia vs Pakistan, we will see that bowlers also got some help from the wicket,” he said.

” Weather is not on our side too. Whatever the wicket, we have to play and we have to play well,” he remarked.