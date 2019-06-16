Govt plans to setup BKSP at every district, Zahid tells JS

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel today told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the government has a plan of setting up a branch of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) at each district under the 7th Five Year Plan.

He was replying a starred question made by opposition lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque in the House here.

Zahid said along with the BKSP’s principal office at Savar in Dhaka, there are regional training centers of the BKSP at divisional cities of Khulna, Sylhet, Chattogram and Barishal while its regional training center for Rangpur division is located at Dinajpur Sadar.

Besides, a project has been taken to set up the regional training center of BKSP in Rajshahi division while work is underway to set up another center at Ramu in Cox’s Bazar district.