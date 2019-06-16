SC cancels Hallmark’s Jesmin’s bail in bank loan scam case

DHAKA, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today canceled the bail of Hallmark Group chairman Jesmin Islam in a case lodged over embezzling Taka 85.87 crore from Janata Bank Limited.

A four-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order, directing Jesmin to surrender before court within four weeks.

Senior jurists Mansurul Haque Chowdhury and Abdul Matin Khasru stood for Jesmin before the apex court today, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan moved the case for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

“The High Court on March 10 granted Jesmin bail in the case lodged over embezzling the money by opening fake letter of credit (LC). The ACC had filed an appeal challenging the High Court order and the apex court today canceled her bail after hearing the petition,” Advocate Khan said.