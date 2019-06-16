PM asks army to stand by people always

DHAKA, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the army to stand beside the people always by bestowing its leadership upon the competent and patriotic officers.

“The army will always stand beside the people. This is why the leadership will have to be bestowed upon qualified, competent and patriotic officers,” she said while addressing the inaugural function of the Army Selection Board, 2019 as the chief guest at Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the function.

The Prime Minister hoped that the selection board will recommend the army officials for promotion considering their qualities such as patriotism, belief in the spirit of the Liberation War, leadership quality, professional efficiency, discipline, honesty, trustworthiness and loyalty.

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated the Defence Policy 1974. In light of the policy, the present government has formulated the Forces Goal 2030 to build a strong armed force for the country.

Bangabandhu is the first person who had ruled the country after taking birth in this soil, she said, adding that the people who ruled the country earlier came from another land.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said her government will complete the unaccomplished works of the Father of the Nation.

The premier said the government has relentlessly been working to turn the country into a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation by making Bangladesh a hunger- and poverty-free country where no one will remain hungry.

On her arrival at the venue, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed received the Prime Minister.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Defence Secretary Akhter Hussain Bhuiya and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, among others, were present.

MORE TO COME…..