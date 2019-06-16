Light to moderate heavy rain throughout country: Met office

DHAKA, JUNE 16, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
predicts light to moderately heavy rain or thundershowers throughout the
country in next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty
wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and
Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna
and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places”, said a met
office bulletin issued here this morning.
However, the day and night temperature may rise by (1-2)ø C over the
country, it added.
The maximum temperature was recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius yesterday at
Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature 22.0 degrees
Celsius at Sitakunda in Chattogram division.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded
87mm at Madaripur in Dhaka division.
The sun sets at 6.48 pm today and rises at 5.11 am tomorrow in the
capital.