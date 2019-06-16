Light to moderate heavy rain throughout country: Met office

DHAKA, JUNE 16, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicts light to moderately heavy rain or thundershowers throughout the

country in next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty

wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and

Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna

and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places”, said a met

office bulletin issued here this morning.

However, the day and night temperature may rise by (1-2)ø C over the

country, it added.

The maximum temperature was recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius yesterday at

Jashore in Khulna division while today’s minimum temperature 22.0 degrees

Celsius at Sitakunda in Chattogram division.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded

87mm at Madaripur in Dhaka division.

The sun sets at 6.48 pm today and rises at 5.11 am tomorrow in the

capital.