Times’ Russia report is ‘virtual treason,’ Trump says

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on

Saturday accused The New York Times of “a virtual act of treason,” after it

reported the US is stepping up digital incursions into Russia’s electric

power grid.

Current and former government officials have described the classified

deployment of American computer code inside Russia’s power grid and other

targets, the Times reported.

The action is intended partly as a warning but also to leave the US poised

to conduct cyberstrikes in the event of a major conflict between the US and

Russia, the newspaper said.

Trump tweeted that the accusations were “NOT TRUE,” calling the media

“corrupt” and repeating accusations that journalists are “the enemy of the

people.”

“Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating

that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia,”

he wrote.

“This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a

story, any story, even if bad for our Country.”

The Times report came after an investigation by US special counsel Robert

Mueller of alleged hacking by Russia’s GRU intelligence agency and social

media manipulation by Russia’s Internet Research Agency to benefit Trump’s

election campaign.

Mueller detailed a disturbing number of contacts between the Trump campaign

and Russia ahead of the 2016 poll.

Trump claimed the report cleared him of wrongdoing. On the question of

obstruction of justice, the report did not conclude Trump committed a crime,

but Mueller wrote that “it also does not exonerate him.”

In its Saturday report, the Times described “broad hesitation to go into

detail with Mr Trump about operations against Russia for concern over his

reaction — and the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it

with foreign officials.”

The Times also cited National Security Council officials as saying they had

no security concerns about the newspaper’s reporting on the digital

incursions, perhaps indicating that some of the intrusions were meant to be

noticed by the Russians.

The New York Times, Washington Post and other publications have issued

numerous investigative reports into Trump and his administration, with probes

also under way by Congressional committees.

In February the publisher of the Times, A.G. Sulzberger, said Trump’s

attacks on the press were “reckless” and “dangerous” and threatened to

encourage violence against journalists.

“America’s founders believed that a free press was essential to democracy

because it is the foundation of an informed, engaged citizenry,” he said in a

statement.