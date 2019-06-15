President goes to Uzbekistan tomorrow

DHAKA, June 15, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid, who is now on a
seven-day visit to attend the fifth summit of Conference on Interaction and
Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at Tajik capital Dushanbe, will
go to Uzbekistan tomorrow.
A VVIP special flight of Uzbekistan air force carrying the President and
his entourage members will leave Dushanbe International Airport tomorrow
morning.
President’s wife Rashida Khanam, foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and
Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, are accompanying the President during the official
visit.
The head of the state is scheduled to leave Tashkent, capital of
Uzbekistan, for home on June 19.