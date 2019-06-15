President goes to Uzbekistan tomorrow

DHAKA, June 15, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid, who is now on a

seven-day visit to attend the fifth summit of Conference on Interaction and

Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at Tajik capital Dushanbe, will

go to Uzbekistan tomorrow.

A VVIP special flight of Uzbekistan air force carrying the President and

his entourage members will leave Dushanbe International Airport tomorrow

morning.

President’s wife Rashida Khanam, foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and

Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, are accompanying the President during the official

visit.

The head of the state is scheduled to leave Tashkent, capital of

Uzbekistan, for home on June 19.