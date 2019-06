RIYADH, June 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Saudi Arabia’s energy minister called

for a “swift and decisive” response to threats against energy supplies,

following twin attacks on tankers in a vital Gulf shipping channel.

“There must be a swift and decisive response to the threat against energy

supplies… created by the recent terrorist acts in the Arabian Gulf,” Energy

Minister Khalid al-Falih said in Japan, according to the ministry’s Twitter

page.