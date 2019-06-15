Rubel not picked up due to ‘team combination’

DHAKA, June 15, 2019 (BSS)- Fast bowler Rubel Hossain was ignored repeatedly in this World Cup, sparking a question whether the team management can rightly judge his ability in English condition.

Rubel was key in Bangladesh’s success in ODI cricket over the years and his magnificent performance helped the side qualify into the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The fast bowlers is believed to be successful in English condition also but the team management chose to opt him out from the playing XI, mainly for the sake of the team combination, said Tigers pace bowling coach Courtney Walsh.

“This question is for the selectors [why he is not selected],” Walsh told reporters at Taunton during the practice session as they prepare to take on West Indies on June 17.

”He played well in the last season. He also started well this season. But he is not getting into the playing eleven because of team formation. When he will get the chance I think he will make it count. There are still some matches left in this tournament. When the selectors will call him, I think he will do well,” Walsh said.

Walsh has full faith on Rubel as he believes he has the ability to bring the best when he will have the opportunity.

He said that the fast bowler is doing well in the nets and seemed to be prepared fully to grab his chance.

“He has done very well in the last season. He has been bowling well in the nets too. He hasn’t played much cricket but he is prepared to grab his chance with both hands,” said Walsh.

”We have to keep him fresh so that he can do well when he gets the opportunity and he is doing well so far,” he added.

”It’s positive that someone like Rubel is out of the team, I think he will make the best out of it when he gets the opportunity,” he concluded.