Motorcyclist, rider killed in road accident in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, June 15, 2019 (BSS) – A motorcyclist and rider were killed in a road accident on Panchagarh-Tetulia paka road at Barrister Bazer area under Sadar Upazila last night.

The deceased persons were identified as Manik Hossein, 25, of Badiagonj villagea and Nayon Islam, 22, of Sahebjot village of Sadar Upazila.

Police and fire service sources said the accident took place when their motorcycle was knocked down by a stone laden truck from behind.

Receiving information fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered them and sent them to sadar hospital.

Driver Manik died soon after taking to the hospital and rider Nayon succumbed to injuries after a while, said fire service station officer Nironjon Sarker.

Panchagarh Sadar thana officer-in-charge Abu Akkas Ahamed confirm the incident saying police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee away.