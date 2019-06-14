Bangladesh moves up in FIFA ranking

DHAKA, June 14, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh moved from 188th position to 183th after the latest FIFA rankings were released.

Bangladesh climbed five steps by gaining 13 points to make the jump to 183th and have 922 rating points.

Thanks to their 1-0 victory in away match and a goalless draw in home match with Laos in a FIFA World Cup pre qualifiers (round 1).

Bangladesh will compete in the second round of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Asian Cup 2023.

Belgium is at the top of the ranking. There was no change in the first four positions. Croatia and Uruguay slipped one and two steps respectively to place sixth and eighth position while Portugal and Spain are ahead in the 5th and 7th positions.