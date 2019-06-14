England dismiss West Indies cheaply but count cost of World Cup injuries

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 14, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England bowled out

the West Indies for 212 on Friday but they face a potential World Cup injury

crisis after Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan limped off the pitch in Southampton.

Despite occasional flurries, the Caribbean side were never able to mount a

sustained assault on England’s bowlers after Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer

conceded just eight runs off the first five overs of the match.

Fuelled by three wickets each for Archer and Mark Wood, England dismissed

the West Indies with more than five overs to spare.

Barbados-born Archer insisted he didn’t take extra pleasure from

impressing against the country he was eligible to represent before chosing to

play for England earlier this year.

“It’s just another game to be honest, but it was very nice to play against

some of my friends. The pitch wasn’t as quick as it looked, it was a little

bit slow,” Archer said.

“I am being supported well by the other guys. At one point they were

looking like getting 300 so it was a real good effort to keep them below

220.”

Opener Chris Gayle, dropped early by Wood in the deep, briefly threatened,

hitting Woakes for 10 in two balls, but was caught by Jonny Bairstow on the

square-leg boundary for 36 off the bowling of Liam Plunkett.

During the course of his innings Gayle, who has previously indicated this

will be his last World Cup, overtook Viv Richards as the leading scorer in

one-day internationals between England and the West Indies.

Two balls after his dismissal West Indies were in deep trouble at 55-3

when Shai Hope was trapped in front of the wicket by Wood.

– Injury woes –

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer combined to put on 89 runs for the

fourth wicket before Test captain Joe Root struck, catching Hetmyer off his

own bowling for 39.

Root, only an occasional bowler, then struck again in his next over when

West Indies captain Jason Holder (nine) could only pop the ball up for

another caught and bowled immediately after a six over long-off.

Andre Russell battered two sixes off leg spinner Adil Rashid in three

balls, but then did not quite get hold of a Wood short ball and was caught by

Woakes at deep midwicket.

England captain Morgan hobbled off the pitch in the 40th over, struggling

to make his way up the pavilion steps.

Morgan had suffered a back spasm and was unable to bat for 28 minutes at

the start of England’s innings because he was off the field for that time.

When Pooran was caught behind for 63 by Jos Buttler off Archer, West

Indies were 202-7.

Sheldon Cottrell was out to Archer’s next ball, leaving the bowler on a

hat-trick.

Oshane Thomas survived that but Carlos Brathwaite was out shortly

afterwards, caught by Buttler off Archer, and Wood bowled Shannon Gabriel to

end the innings.

Wood finished with figures of 3-18, while Archer took 3-30.

Earlier, Jason Roy, who scored a century in England’s win against

Bangladesh, pulled up with an injury and had to leave the field.

It was announced he would not field for the rest of the innings, suffering

with tightness to his left hamstring, and therefore cannot bat higher than

number seven.