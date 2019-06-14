England dismiss West Indies cheaply but count cost of World Cup injuries

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 14, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England bowled out
the West Indies for 212 on Friday but they face a potential World Cup injury
crisis after Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan limped off the pitch in Southampton.
Despite occasional flurries, the Caribbean side were never able to mount a
sustained assault on England’s bowlers after Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer
conceded just eight runs off the first five overs of the match.
Fuelled by three wickets each for Archer and Mark Wood, England dismissed
the West Indies with more than five overs to spare.
Barbados-born Archer insisted he didn’t take extra pleasure from
impressing against the country he was eligible to represent before chosing to
play for England earlier this year.
“It’s just another game to be honest, but it was very nice to play against
some of my friends. The pitch wasn’t as quick as it looked, it was a little
bit slow,” Archer said.
“I am being supported well by the other guys. At one point they were
looking like getting 300 so it was a real good effort to keep them below
220.”
Opener Chris Gayle, dropped early by Wood in the deep, briefly threatened,
hitting Woakes for 10 in two balls, but was caught by Jonny Bairstow on the
square-leg boundary for 36 off the bowling of Liam Plunkett.
During the course of his innings Gayle, who has previously indicated this
will be his last World Cup, overtook Viv Richards as the leading scorer in
one-day internationals between England and the West Indies.
Two balls after his dismissal West Indies were in deep trouble at 55-3
when Shai Hope was trapped in front of the wicket by Wood.
– Injury woes –
Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer combined to put on 89 runs for the
fourth wicket before Test captain Joe Root struck, catching Hetmyer off his
own bowling for 39.
Root, only an occasional bowler, then struck again in his next over when
West Indies captain Jason Holder (nine) could only pop the ball up for
another caught and bowled immediately after a six over long-off.
Andre Russell battered two sixes off leg spinner Adil Rashid in three
balls, but then did not quite get hold of a Wood short ball and was caught by
Woakes at deep midwicket.
England captain Morgan hobbled off the pitch in the 40th over, struggling
to make his way up the pavilion steps.
Morgan had suffered a back spasm and was unable to bat for 28 minutes at
the start of England’s innings because he was off the field for that time.
When Pooran was caught behind for 63 by Jos Buttler off Archer, West
Indies were 202-7.
Sheldon Cottrell was out to Archer’s next ball, leaving the bowler on a
hat-trick.
Oshane Thomas survived that but Carlos Brathwaite was out shortly
afterwards, caught by Buttler off Archer, and Wood bowled Shannon Gabriel to
end the innings.
Wood finished with figures of 3-18, while Archer took 3-30.
Earlier, Jason Roy, who scored a century in England’s win against
Bangladesh, pulled up with an injury and had to leave the field.
It was announced he would not field for the rest of the innings, suffering
with tightness to his left hamstring, and therefore cannot bat higher than
number seven.