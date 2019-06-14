Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, June 14, 2019 (BSS) – Two people including a college student were killed and three others injured inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a

septic tank at Pachok village in Naria upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Shahadat, 35 and Tarif, 19. Both were the

residents at the village in the upazila. Tarif was an HSC student at

Shariatpur Government College. Tarif entered into the tank to save Shahadat.

Injured people were admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Naria Thana Police said the incident occurred at the village around

12:30 pm. All the five people were admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital

where Shahadat and Tarif were declared dead by the duty doctor. Critically

injured Azizul was sent to Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge of Noria Thana Munjurul Haque Akand said no case was

filed.