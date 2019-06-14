BPL resumes tomorrow

DHAKA, June 14, 2019 (BSS)- Abahani Limited will take on old Dhaka outfit

Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in a match (17th round) of Bangladesh

Premier League (BPL) Football that resumes tomorrow (Saturday) after a

prolong Eid-ul-Fitr recess.

The match kicks off at Bangabandhu National Stadium at 4 pm.

The second match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Team Bangladesh

Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) will be held at the same venue at 7 pm.

Till now, league leaders Bashundhara Kings dominate the points table with

43 points from 15 matches. They are seven points ahead as the second position

holders Dhaka Abahani who were secured 36 points from the same number of

outings.

On the other hand, the Gopibagh ‘outfit’ Brothers Union and Team BJMC are

still in the relegation zone with nine and five points respectively.

However, the table might be reshuffled with many changes as there are still

10 more rounds of the league to be played.