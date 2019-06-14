Hockey’s new coach arrive tomorrow

DHAKA, June 14, 2019 (BSS)- New Iranian hockey coach Hamid Reza Bokhraii Kashi will arrive tomorrow (Saturday) in the city to take the charge as the head coach of Bangladesh national hockey team ahead of the Bangladesh’s first

ever participation in Indoor Asia Cup scheduled to be held on July 15-21 in

Thailand.

The Iranian head coach is expected to arrive at Hazrat Shajalal

International Airport at about 5 pm.

After arriving in the city, he will directly goes to the Bangladesh Krira

Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) to join the hockey team. The new coach will join

the training camp of the national team on Sunday (June 16).

Earlier, Iran won seven times Indoor Asia Cup title under his guidance. He

also acted as the general secretary of Iran Hockey Federation.