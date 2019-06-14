Helpline 16123 provides agri info to farmers

RAJSHAHI, June 14, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers can avail any agriculture-related

information after making a call at helpline number 16123 as currently it has

been delivering information about agriculture, livestock and fisheries

through mobile operators free of cost.

The information was revealed in a daylong training workshop on modern

agriculture technology organized by Rajshahi Regional Office of Agriculture

Information Services (AIS) for the print and electronic media journalists at

local centre conference hall of Bangladesh Betar here yesterday.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Shamsul Haque

and its Regional Deputy Director Joynal Abedeen addressed the training

sessions as resource persons with Regional AIS Officer Abdullah Hil Kafi in

the chair.

Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar Hassan Akhter and its Deputy

Director Sheuly Rani Basu and DAE District Training Officer Monzurul Haque

also spoke on the occasion disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Speakers discussed fruit production and its export issues, elaborating

media role towards circulating and publishing agriculture related

information.

They said the media role is very important towards disseminating the modern

agriculture information to the grassroots farmers.