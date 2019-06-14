Helpline 16123 provides agri info to farmers

RAJSHAHI, June 14, 2019 (BSS) – Farmers can avail any agriculture-related
information after making a call at helpline number 16123 as currently it has
been delivering information about agriculture, livestock and fisheries
through mobile operators free of cost.
The information was revealed in a daylong training workshop on modern
agriculture technology organized by Rajshahi Regional Office of Agriculture
Information Services (AIS) for the print and electronic media journalists at
local centre conference hall of Bangladesh Betar here yesterday.
Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Shamsul Haque
and its Regional Deputy Director Joynal Abedeen addressed the training
sessions as resource persons with Regional AIS Officer Abdullah Hil Kafi in
the chair.
Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar Hassan Akhter and its Deputy
Director Sheuly Rani Basu and DAE District Training Officer Monzurul Haque
also spoke on the occasion disseminating their expertise on the issue.
Speakers discussed fruit production and its export issues, elaborating
media role towards circulating and publishing agriculture related
information.
They said the media role is very important towards disseminating the modern
agriculture information to the grassroots farmers.