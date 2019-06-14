650 Narsingidi unemployed youths get loan

NARSINGDI, June 14, 2019 (BSS) – Department of Youth Development (DYD)
distributed Taka 2, 21, 63000 as loan among 650 unemployed educated youths to
make them self-reliant in the six upazilas of the district during the first
five months of the current fiscal.
DYD sources here said the loan was distributed among male and female youths
so that they can make themselves self-reliant through different income
generating employments like dairy and poultry farming, pisciculture, nursery,
tailoring, cow-fattening and small trading.
DYD also imparted necessary trainings to 897 youths on different technical
issues in the district during the same period.
DYD deputy director MD Amir Ali said the DYD has been playing a massive
role in making youths self-reliant through imparting training on different
subject and distributing easy term loan to them for building poverty free
Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman.