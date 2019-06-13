AL hails proposed budget

DHAKA, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Leaders of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies staged processions and rallies hailing the proposed national budget for fiscal 2019-20.

They welcomed the just announced proposed budget and termed it as a pragmatic, development-oriented and people-welfare friendly.

AL’s Dhaka City South unit brought out a procession from in front of party central office at Bangabandhu Avenue which paraded different city streets.

General Secretary Shahe Alam Murad, Joint General Secretary Abdul Haque Sabuj, Organizing Secretary Hedayetul Islam Swapan and Publicity and Publication Secretary M Akhter Hossain joined the procession.

Dhaka City South unit Jubo League also brought out a procession welcoming the budget which paraded different city streets at 3pm today.

Other organizations, including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jatiya Sramik League and Bangladesh Awami Secha Sebok League also welcomed the proposed budget and held rallies in the capital.

Apart from the AL, various thana and ward committees also welcomed the budget and brought out identical processions and rallies.

Before starting the processions, all leaders appreciated the newly proposed budget saying with the help of this budget, the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make the country a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041.

They also said that this budget would materialize the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by fulfilling all the development goals taken by the premier for her country.