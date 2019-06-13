England’s Wood a doubt for West Indies World Cup clash

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England fast bowler Mark Wood could miss the World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton on Friday following a recurrence of his longstanding ankle
problems.
Wood suffered discomfort in his left ankle after England’s win over
Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday, when the Durham quick recorded the fastest
delivery of the tournament so far at 95.6 mph (153.9 kmh).
The 29-year-old, who revived his England career with some fiery spells
during this year’s tour of the West Indies, has undergone three major
operations on his ankle.
He experienced further problems on the eve of the World Cup, pulling out
of a warm-up game against Australia.
England captain Eoin Morgan said Wood’s latest injury problem did not mean
he was facing the end of his World Cup.
“It’s nothing too serious, he just pulled up a little bit sore from the
game in Cardiff — he’s the only concern at the moment,” Morgan said on
Thursday. “Mark is going to have a fitness test in the morning. If it is
still sore, we probably won’t take a risk.”
Morgan said all teams at the World Cup would need to look after their
quicks in particular.
“It’s part of the plan, because they are fast bowlers. It will happen to
other bowlers throughout the tournament,” he said.
“We’re well aware of that. We will have to manage them as we would
normally, as we do with Chris Woakes if there’s back-to-back games,” Morgan
added. “It’s not a problem, it’s just what happens.”
Wood’s place could go to Moeen Ali, who did not play against Bangladesh,
should England again decide to play a second specialist spinner alongside
leg-break bowler Adil Rashid.
Moeen’s wife gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday but the off-spinner was
back with the England squad on Thursday.
Morgan confirmed that the big-hitting Jos Buttler had been cleared to
play, and keep wicket, after sitting out the Bangladesh innings with a right
hip problem.