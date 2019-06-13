England’s Wood a doubt for West Indies World Cup clash

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England fast bowler Mark Wood could miss the World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton on Friday following a recurrence of his longstanding ankle

problems.

Wood suffered discomfort in his left ankle after England’s win over

Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday, when the Durham quick recorded the fastest

delivery of the tournament so far at 95.6 mph (153.9 kmh).

The 29-year-old, who revived his England career with some fiery spells

during this year’s tour of the West Indies, has undergone three major

operations on his ankle.

He experienced further problems on the eve of the World Cup, pulling out

of a warm-up game against Australia.

England captain Eoin Morgan said Wood’s latest injury problem did not mean

he was facing the end of his World Cup.

“It’s nothing too serious, he just pulled up a little bit sore from the

game in Cardiff — he’s the only concern at the moment,” Morgan said on

Thursday. “Mark is going to have a fitness test in the morning. If it is

still sore, we probably won’t take a risk.”

Morgan said all teams at the World Cup would need to look after their

quicks in particular.

“It’s part of the plan, because they are fast bowlers. It will happen to

other bowlers throughout the tournament,” he said.

“We’re well aware of that. We will have to manage them as we would

normally, as we do with Chris Woakes if there’s back-to-back games,” Morgan

added. “It’s not a problem, it’s just what happens.”

Wood’s place could go to Moeen Ali, who did not play against Bangladesh,

should England again decide to play a second specialist spinner alongside

leg-break bowler Adil Rashid.

Moeen’s wife gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday but the off-spinner was

back with the England squad on Thursday.

Morgan confirmed that the big-hitting Jos Buttler had been cleared to

play, and keep wicket, after sitting out the Bangladesh innings with a right

hip problem.