Tk 1,930 crore proposed for ICT Division

DHAKA, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today

proposed Taka 1,930 crore for Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Division in the budget for 2019-20 fiscal.

The minister also proposed Taka 3,461 crore for Post and

Telecommunication Division for 2019-20 fiscal.

“Establishing ‘Digital Bangladesh’ is one of the key commitments of the

Government. Work on necessary infrastructural development and extensive

expansion of the information communication technologies has been undertaken

with a view to providing easy public service to the doorsteps of the people

in the country,” Kamal’s budget speech read.

“Broadband internet access facilities have been extended up to the union

level. Already all districts and divisions in the country have been brought

under the 4G network, and mobile networks have been established in

inaccessible upazilas. The government is taking necessary preparations to

quickly rollout fifth generation (5G) mobile services,” it added.

The budget speech further said around 18 thousand 434 government offices

under the ministries, divisions, directorates, districts and upazilas have

been connected through an integrated network.

About 28 high-tech parks or software technology parks are being set up

in the country. Meanwhile, work on three high-tech parks has been completed.

The setting up of ‘Bangabandhu High-tech City on 355 acres of land in

Kaliakoir of Gazipur is progressing well.

The government has set up the National Data Center (Tier-3 Certified).

Steps have been taken to ensure all types of information security across the

country to avoid security risks for the nationwide information technology

network.

“The successful launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 in the space, draped

in red-green flag colour, has been completed. Bangabandu Satellite-1 has

eased the expansion of broadcast-based services in the remote areas. It has

also ended our dependency on global telecommunications services. There has

been a lot of improvement in the case of communications for defense and

disaster management,” Kamal’s budget speech read.