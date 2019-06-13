Budget proposes Tk 1,650 crore for Law and Justice Division

Dhaka, June 13, 2018 (BSS) – Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal today proposed Taka 1,650 crore for Law and Justice Division, of which Taka 1,196 crore was proposed for operating expenditure and Taka 454 crore for development expenditure.

“A cyber tribunal has been established in Dhaka for ensuring speedy and effective judgment of the offences committed under the Information and Communication Technology Act. Establishment of seven more tribunals in seven divisional towns is underway.

“Renovation and construction work of 4 chambers in the Appellate Division and 30 chambers including ejlash will be completed for enhancing the capacity of the Appellate Division,” the finance minister’s budget speech read.

“All activities of the Supreme Court and sub-ordinate courts will be brought under the automated networking system. Present status, hearing date, result and complete judgment of all trial cases in the jurisdiction of sub-ordinate courts will be published in the website regularly,” it added.

The finance minister today also proposed Taka 35 crore for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division for the fiscal 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Taka 195 crore was proposed for Supreme Court in the budget today.