RMU to be milestone of medical education and services: Liton

RAJSHAHI, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton said the Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) will be the

milestone in medical education and healthcare services in the region to meet

the gradually mounting demands.

“We are very much hopeful about expanding the RMU’s qualitative and

quantitative medical education to face the existing challenges in the

sector,” he further said while addressing a training workshop of the

university at a hotel in the city yesterday afternoon as chief guest.

RMU hosted the daylong workshop related to delivering mark-sheet of

formative, oral and practical examinations of the first vocational MBBS, BDS

and Medical Technology of RMU through online in digital method.

Chaired by RMU Vice-chancellor Prof Masum Habib the meeting was

addressed, among others, by Principal of Rajshahi Medical College Prof

Nawshad Ali, RMU Faculty Deans Prof Zawadul Haque and Prof Asafuddowla and

Controller of Examinations Prof SMA Huraiyra.

Mayor Liton said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instruction

towards giving utmost emphasis on medical research side by side with higher

education.

He urged all concerned to take the RMU to a new height so that the

people from the neighboring countries can feel comfort here for their medical

education and research purposes.

Professor Masum Habib told the meeting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

instructed to quick implement of the university’s academic activities for

increasing the prospect of treatment in the region.

All the existing public and private medical colleges, dental colleges

and nursing colleges and institutes in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions

have been brought under jurisdiction of RMU since 2017-18 session.

In phases, the university will conduct 90 post-graduate courses under

eight faculties from now on, he added.

Besides, there will be a 1000-bed modern hospital attached to the

university. A nursing institute will also be established for creating skilled

nurses. Acquisition process of 86 acres of land in Borobangram area in the

city is progressing fast.

He also said all necessary activities are being done with transparency

and accountability in order to generating skilled manpower in the field of

medical research and treatment.