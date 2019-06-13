RMU to be milestone of medical education and services: Liton

RAJSHAHI, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM
Khairuzzaman Liton said the Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) will be the
milestone in medical education and healthcare services in the region to meet
the gradually mounting demands.
“We are very much hopeful about expanding the RMU’s qualitative and
quantitative medical education to face the existing challenges in the
sector,” he further said while addressing a training workshop of the
university at a hotel in the city yesterday afternoon as chief guest.
RMU hosted the daylong workshop related to delivering mark-sheet of
formative, oral and practical examinations of the first vocational MBBS, BDS
and Medical Technology of RMU through online in digital method.
Chaired by RMU Vice-chancellor Prof Masum Habib the meeting was
addressed, among others, by Principal of Rajshahi Medical College Prof
Nawshad Ali, RMU Faculty Deans Prof Zawadul Haque and Prof Asafuddowla and
Controller of Examinations Prof SMA Huraiyra.
Mayor Liton said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instruction
towards giving utmost emphasis on medical research side by side with higher
education.
He urged all concerned to take the RMU to a new height so that the
people from the neighboring countries can feel comfort here for their medical
education and research purposes.
Professor Masum Habib told the meeting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
instructed to quick implement of the university’s academic activities for
increasing the prospect of treatment in the region.
All the existing public and private medical colleges, dental colleges
and nursing colleges and institutes in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions
have been brought under jurisdiction of RMU since 2017-18 session.
In phases, the university will conduct 90 post-graduate courses under
eight faculties from now on, he added.
Besides, there will be a 1000-bed modern hospital attached to the
university. A nursing institute will also be established for creating skilled
nurses. Acquisition process of 86 acres of land in Borobangram area in the
city is progressing fast.
He also said all necessary activities are being done with transparency
and accountability in order to generating skilled manpower in the field of
medical research and treatment.