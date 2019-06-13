Breastfeeding essential for healthy growth of babies

RAJSHAHI, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion here mentioned

sufficient breastfeeding is of paramount for physical and mental development

of the babies and it is the best way to provide infants with the nutrients

they need.

They viewed malnutrition is responsible, directly or indirectly, for

about one thirds of deaths among children under five years old. Above two

thirds of these deaths occur because of inappropriate feeding practices to

children during the first year of their birth.

So, there should be adequate measures to encourage every lactating

mother to breastfeed their babies instead of depending on any other

supplementary feed till their age of six months.

The observation came at an advocacy meeting related to the Breast Milk

Substitute (BMS) Act, 2013 at conference hall of Civil Surgeon Office on

Wednesday afternoon.

Bangladesh Breastfeeding Foundation (BBF) and Health, Nutrition and

Population Sector Programme jointly organised the programme in association

with Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN).

Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Dr Nasim Akhter, Deputy

Civil Surgeon Dr Brnabas Hasdak and its Chief Statistics Officer Mahbubur

Rashid addressed the meeting as resource persons.

Dr Nasim Akhter said the newborn babies exclusively need first breast

milk within an hour of their birth as it contains nutritious colostrums and

antibodies that make them stronger, enhancing immune system and disease

resistance capacities.

She called for creating social awareness about breastfeeding as many

mothers still do not know importance of giving first breast milk to their

children, depriving the newborn babies of having first breast milk which

decreases the baby’s diseases resistance ability.

During his concept paper presentation, Md Sakib, divisional officer of

BBF, said: “Although Bangladesh has surpassed the global target of Exclusive

Breastfeeding (EBF), it is still far behind in terms of ensuring Infant and

Young Child Feeding (IYCF).”

IYCF is the introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe

complementary (solid) foods at six months together with continued

breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond.

Compared to the urban children, the rural children have been found to be

more prone to underdevelopment while the rate of children with stunted growth

is the lowest in Rajshahi division.

He said there are complaints that some companies are marketing baby food

without IPHN registration, providing gifts to doctors or buyers to promote

their products.

“Public awareness is crucial because we have seen children of the well-

off families also suffer from malnutrition,” he told the meeting.