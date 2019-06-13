Breastfeeding essential for healthy growth of babies

RAJSHAHI, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion here mentioned
sufficient breastfeeding is of paramount for physical and mental development
of the babies and it is the best way to provide infants with the nutrients
they need.
They viewed malnutrition is responsible, directly or indirectly, for
about one thirds of deaths among children under five years old. Above two
thirds of these deaths occur because of inappropriate feeding practices to
children during the first year of their birth.
So, there should be adequate measures to encourage every lactating
mother to breastfeed their babies instead of depending on any other
supplementary feed till their age of six months.
The observation came at an advocacy meeting related to the Breast Milk
Substitute (BMS) Act, 2013 at conference hall of Civil Surgeon Office on
Wednesday afternoon.
Bangladesh Breastfeeding Foundation (BBF) and Health, Nutrition and
Population Sector Programme jointly organised the programme in association
with Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN).
Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Dr Nasim Akhter, Deputy
Civil Surgeon Dr Brnabas Hasdak and its Chief Statistics Officer Mahbubur
Rashid addressed the meeting as resource persons.
Dr Nasim Akhter said the newborn babies exclusively need first breast
milk within an hour of their birth as it contains nutritious colostrums and
antibodies that make them stronger, enhancing immune system and disease
resistance capacities.
She called for creating social awareness about breastfeeding as many
mothers still do not know importance of giving first breast milk to their
children, depriving the newborn babies of having first breast milk which
decreases the baby’s diseases resistance ability.
During his concept paper presentation, Md Sakib, divisional officer of
BBF, said: “Although Bangladesh has surpassed the global target of Exclusive
Breastfeeding (EBF), it is still far behind in terms of ensuring Infant and
Young Child Feeding (IYCF).”
IYCF is the introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe
complementary (solid) foods at six months together with continued
breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond.
Compared to the urban children, the rural children have been found to be
more prone to underdevelopment while the rate of children with stunted growth
is the lowest in Rajshahi division.
He said there are complaints that some companies are marketing baby food
without IPHN registration, providing gifts to doctors or buyers to promote
their products.
“Public awareness is crucial because we have seen children of the well-
off families also suffer from malnutrition,” he told the meeting.