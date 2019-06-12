PM donates Tk 3.05 crore to 10 individuals, one organization

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave
financial assistance of Taka 3.05 crore to 10 individuals and one
organisation.
The prime minister handed over cheques for the amount to them at her
Jatiya Sangsad Office here this evening.
Sheikh Hasina gave donation of Taka one crore to Towhid Reza Noor, a
visiting domestic scholar, Binghamton University, New York, USA, for
conducting research on Bangladesh’s liberation war.
The premier gave financial assistance of Taka one crore to Mymensingh
District Bar Association.
President of the association Advocate Md Jalal Uddin Khan and General
Secretary Advocate Badar Uddin Ahmed received a cheque from the prime
minister in this regard.
Sheikh Hasina gave financial assistance of Taka 10 lakh each to film
actors Alamgir Hossain Jacky and Jamilur Rahman.