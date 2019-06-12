BTRC to hear complaints via social media

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – Alongside the call centre, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will also receive complaints from the customers through social media platforms.

BTRC Chairman Md Jahurul Haque revealed this today at the public hearing saying that they want to hear users round-the-clock and that is why they decided to resort on social media platforms such as Facebook, Viber etc to address the problems and improve the service quality.

“Call centre was used to work five days in week but now it would work 24X7. In addition, social media platforms would also receive complaints,” he added.

The second public hearing was taken place at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) Auditorium in Dhaka. The first one was held in November 2016. The call centre for receiving complaints uses the short code 100.

Before the hearing, the telecom regulatory received about 1,600 complaints from 165 registered entities and a good number of those were also presented there.

Top officials of the telecom regulator replied to the queries while senior officials of the mobile operators were also present during the sessions.

In the public hearing, mobile phone users grilled the operators for poor quality of service, especially call drops, sluggish internet speed, worrisome marketing calls and unwanted SMSs.

BTRC said within next two to three weeks they will response rest of the issues through their website.

All the commissioners, director generals and chief executive officers from all the mobile operators, senior officials from law enforcement agencies and consumer rights bodies also attended the hearing.