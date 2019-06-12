Bangladesh-US to increase security, economic ties

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and the United States have agreed to work toward security and economic cooperation as well as enhancing people-to-people ties in support of a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The two governments reaffirmed their commitment to enduring partnership, highlighting close cooperation on security, development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and counterterrorism.

This is stated at a joint statement issued after the 7th US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue held on Monday in Washington DC.

The meeting was co-chaired by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

The statement said the US gave commitment to providing additional security assistance for Bangladesh to increase maritime domain awareness, piracy, and regional security coordination in the Bay of Bengal, pending congressional approval.

The two governments also shared cyber security objectives and agreed to explore cooperation, training, and technical support to advance mutual interests in this regard.

Bangladesh and the US emphasized the pressing need for Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis, and to create the conditions necessary for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to Rakhine.

The US lauded Bangladesh’s generosity in continuing to host more than one million Rohingyas from Myanmar while Bangladesh thanked the US for its continuing support, including more than 494 million US dollar in humanitarian assistance addressing the crisis.

The US committed to engaging the international community to mobilize additional assistance for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas temporarily staying in Bangladesh.

The two governments agreed to continue to work closely with the global community including the United Nations and international organizations to continue to support the Rohingyas, and host communities, and to put effective pressure on Burma (Myanmar) for a resolution of the crisis.

The United States praised Bangladesh’s impressive economic growth and projected graduation from a least developed country to a developing country in 2024.

Bangladesh shared plans to facilitate foreign direct investment in support of infrastructure and energy projects.

Dhaka expressed hopes that the creation of Special Economic Zones in the country would encourage more foreign direct investment (FDI) from the United States, which is already one of Bangladesh’s largest sources of FDI.

The United States would continue to promote US business engagement in support of Bangladesh’s development goals.

The US also recognized Bangladesh’s leading role in peacekeeping operations around the world.

The two countries agreed that the 8th Partnership Dialogue between Bangladesh and the United States will be held in Dhaka at a mutually convenient time.