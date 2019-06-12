Integrated efforts must for vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign successful

RAJSHAHI, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – Integrated efforts need to be taken by all government and non-government entities concerned to make the forthcoming June 22 National vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign-2019 (1st round) a total success.
Vitamin ‘A’ supplement is essential for the normal functioning of eyes,
maintenance of cell function for growth, red blood cell production, immunity
and reproduction.
The observation came at a divisional advocacy and planning meeting at
the conference hall of Divisional Directorate of Health Office in Rajshahi
city today.
Attending the meeting health experts, administrative officials and
nutritionists urged the field level workers to make the campaign a total
success for building a healthy nation.
Office of the Divisional Directorate of Health organised the meeting in
association with Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN) and Department
of Primary Healthcare ahead of the campaign
Administrative officials, Civil Surgeons and Deputy Directors of
Department of Family Planning and other stakeholders from eight districts and
local level government and non-government officials and others concerned were
present at the meeting.
Dr Bibhash Chandra Mani, Deputy Director and Programme Manager of IPHN,
highlighted the significance and aspects of vitamin-A supplementation in his
multimedia presentation. Chaired by Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra
Nath Acharya, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Commissioner of
Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman, Superintendent of Police Abdus Salam, Chief
Health Officer of Rajshahi City Corporation Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum and
Deputy Director of Department of Family Planning Dr Nasim Akhter.
Nur-Ur-Rahman urged the district-level officials to organise orientation
for volunteers at ward and union-level before the campaign so that they could
do the work properly and effectively.
Utmost emphasis should be given in this regard so that any targeted
children isn’t dropped out of the campaign, he said, adding the national
Vitamin A plus campaign will be observed across the country to prevent
childhood blindness, reducing child mortality and strengthening immunity.
The meeting was told that the 2,80,427 children aged six months to 11
months will be given blue-coloured capsule of high powered Vitamin A and
23,10,402 children aged one year to five will be administered red-coloured
capsule of high-powered Vitamin A in Rajshahi division on the day.