Speaker inaugurates budget help desk at JS

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today inaugurated a budget information help desk at the Jatiya Sangbad (JS) Bhaban here.

The help desk will assist the lawmakers for delivering their address at the first budget session of the 11th parliament, said a press release.

With the cooperation of Budget Analysis and Monitoring Unit (BAMU), the parliament secretariat set up the desk at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The speaker expressed her hope that the help desk will play an important role in assisting the lawmakers in delivering informative, constructive and lively speech.

The lawmakers can collect important information from the help desk before addressing the session.

JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, Whips Iqbalur Rahim, Mahbub Ara Begum Gini and Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and JS Secretariat Senior Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan were present on the occasion.

The budget session began today. It is the third session of the 11th parliament and first one of the Awami League government which assumed office after a landslide victory through the December 30, 2018 national election.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the national budget for 2019-20 fiscal in the House on June 13.