President to distribute nat’l award for children tomorrow

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will attend the prize giving ceremony of “Jatiya Shishu Puroshkar Protijogita-2019” at the auditorium of Bangladesh Shishu Academy (BSA) here tomorrow.

“The head of the state will attend the Shishu Academy’s award giving ceremony as the chief guest at 3.30 pm,” President Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS this evening.

Noted Litterateur Selina Hossain and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry Meher Afroz Chumki will attend the function as special guests.

Secretary of the Women and Children Affairs Ministry Kamrun Nahar will preside over it, said a press release. Children from all districts took part in the National Children’s Award Competition-2019 in different categories.

More than one thousand children participated in the contest.

The aim of this event is to flourish the inner potentials of children and adolescents. The academy will also screen a video documentary titled “Amar Kotha shona”.