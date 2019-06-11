329 more upazilas to get technical school and college, Dipu Moni tells JS

JATIYA SANGSAD, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, today told the Jatiya Sangsad that a proposal for establishing 329 more technical schools and colleges was now under consideration of the Planning Commission to help create a skilled workforce.

“A project titled “Building technical school and college at 100 upazilas” is going on in the first phase while a proposal of constructing such institutions in 329 more upazilas is under consideration of the Planning Commission,” she said.

The initiative was taken as part of setting up technical school and college at each of the upazila across the country, the minister said while replying to a question from a treasury bench lawmaker Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz of Habjganj-1 constituency in the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presiding.

If the second phase of setting up 329 more technical institutions is implemented then Nabiganj and Bahubal upazila will have a technical school and college, she assured the House.

“At this moment, the government has no plan to build technical training institute under Technical and Madrasah Education Division,” she pointed out.

Besides, the Ministry of Education has been working to set up four new government women polytechnic institutes and 23 world-class new polytechnic institutes in the country.

Around 500 government and private polytechnic institutes have been established across the country in the last 10 years considering that there was no alternative to skilled human resource with technical expertise.