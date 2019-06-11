Rain delays the match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – A consistent drizzle at the Bristol forced

the delay of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka today.

The toss was not held in time and the umpires took the decision to make a

next inspection of the ground at 10:30 AM local time (3:30 PM Bangladesh

Time).

The players of the Bangladesh however is yet to come in the ground, said

Bangladesh team media manager Rabeed Imam.

He said they are at the hotel at this moment and will head towards the

ground once the decision of the toss will be made.

For Bangladesh this is a must win game to stay alive in the tournament.

They will be in big trouble if the match is washed out.

The recent stat and performance, coupled with Sri Lanka’s patchy form

made Bangladesh heavily favourite to win this game.

Bangladesh however won against South Africa by 21 runs in their World Cup

opener before conceding two defeats at the hands of New Zealand and England.

Sri Lanka lost the match against New Zealand before winning a match

against Afghanistan. Their last match against Pakistan was washed out.