UNICEF lauds Bangladesh’s achievements in child education, health

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Praising Bangladesh’s remarkable
achievements in the field of child education and health, new UNICEF country representative Tomoo Hozumi has assured that UNICEF would continue to work
with the government for the overall development of the children.
“UNICEF will continue to work with the Bangladesh government for the
overall development of the children from grassroots to national level,” said
Tomoo Hozumi while presenting his credentials to the Foreign Minister Dr. A.
K. Abdul Momen here today, said a media release.
Welcoming the new country representative, the Foreign Minister expressed
deep appreciation for the long-standing cooperation between government of
Bangladesh and UNICEF in the field of education, health and overall
development of children which dates back to 1972.
Minister Momen highlighted Bangladesh’s performances in achieving all
children related Millennium Development Goals including primary enrolment and
reducing child and maternal mortality. He reiterated government’s maximum
priority to replicate this performance in achieving SDGs.
He further stated that Bangladesh being a signatory of Child Right
Conventions committed to ensure the rights of all children in its endeavor to
achieve inclusive development.
The foreign minister thanked UNICEF for partnering with the government
for ensuring education for all, gender parity in education, reducing the
drop-out from school, scaling up the social protection, access to safe
drinking water and enhancing opportunities for the marginalized children.