UNICEF lauds Bangladesh’s achievements in child education, health

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Praising Bangladesh’s remarkable

achievements in the field of child education and health, new UNICEF country representative Tomoo Hozumi has assured that UNICEF would continue to work

with the government for the overall development of the children.

“UNICEF will continue to work with the Bangladesh government for the

overall development of the children from grassroots to national level,” said

Tomoo Hozumi while presenting his credentials to the Foreign Minister Dr. A.

K. Abdul Momen here today, said a media release.

Welcoming the new country representative, the Foreign Minister expressed

deep appreciation for the long-standing cooperation between government of

Bangladesh and UNICEF in the field of education, health and overall

development of children which dates back to 1972.

Minister Momen highlighted Bangladesh’s performances in achieving all

children related Millennium Development Goals including primary enrolment and

reducing child and maternal mortality. He reiterated government’s maximum

priority to replicate this performance in achieving SDGs.

He further stated that Bangladesh being a signatory of Child Right

Conventions committed to ensure the rights of all children in its endeavor to

achieve inclusive development.

The foreign minister thanked UNICEF for partnering with the government

for ensuring education for all, gender parity in education, reducing the

drop-out from school, scaling up the social protection, access to safe

drinking water and enhancing opportunities for the marginalized children.