ATHENS, June 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least six people died on Tuesday when

a boat carrying migrants sank near the Greek island of Lesbos, the coastguard

said.

Assisted by an EU border patrol boat, the coastguard said it had rescued

57 people.

Scores of refugees and migrants have died this year while trying to cross

the Mediterranean.

Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have

fled their countries since 2015.