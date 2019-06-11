JS goes into budget session today

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into its budget session today afternoon, according to the parliament secretariat.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the national budget for 2019-20 fiscal in the House on June 13 (Thursday). It would be his (Kamal) first budget to be placed as the finance minister of Bangladesh.

It would be the third session of the 11th parliament and the first budget session of the Awami League government which assumed office after a landslide victory in the December 30 general election.

The AL government is going to place its 19th budget in the Jatiya Sangsad and it is also 48th one in the history of country.

On May 13, President Abdul Hamid convened the budget session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The first session of the 11th parliament began on January 30.

According to JS secretariat, the budget session for 2019-20 FY will begin at 5 pm today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Earlier at 4 pm, the business advisory committee will sit at level-2 of the Parliament Complex to fix the tenure of the budget session. Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take part in the meeting.