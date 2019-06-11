Shakib uncertain against Sri Lanka after thigh injury

DHAKA, June 10, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh received a massive setback ahead of their crucial World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after the ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sustained a thigh injury.

Shakib who is the only one to remain consistent for Bangladesh in this World Cup received the injury while batting against England during the course of his classy 121 off 119 balls.

It was assumed the pain will be healed by the time when Bangladesh will face off Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Bristol but unfortunately it was increased, forcing him to go through a scan.

The scan report is no available yet. However based on the report, the team management will take the decision on whether he would play the match against Sri Lanka.

The extent of the injury is such that even Bangladesh national team selector Habibul Bashar Sumon termed the chances of his availability in the match as fifty-fifty.

“Shakib has gone through a scan. He got injured during the match against England. His injury is on the Glutes. Chances of his availability against Sri Lanka is fifty-fifty,” he said.

Shakib has scored 75, 64 and 121 runs in three matches he played. He is the highest run-getter in this tournament until this point. Shakib has been consistent with the ball too as he picked up three crucial wickets in the first three matches.

The number one ODI all-rounder has been a true inspiration for Bangladesh in this World Cup. So, his injury is big concern for the Tigers.

An inform Shakib’s service is crucial given the fact that Bangladesh are on the back foot at this moment after losing back to back matches against New Zealand and England.

Therefore, Sri Lanka match turned out to be must win game for them.